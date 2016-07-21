TeamRock's new game Stage Surfers is out now

Stage Surfers – the newest release from TeamRock Games – is now available.

The aim of the game is to launch your band’s singer into the crowd and maintain his crowd surf for as long as possible.

Players can make the singer fly, jump, bounce and dive his way across the crowd in this simple, addictive arcade game. Hit the fists for boosts, love the lighters and avoid the haters to keep the ride going.

Play Stage Surfers here.

For now, Stage Surfers is only available for desktop, with a mobile version to follow shortly.

Brian Baglow, Executive Producer at TeamRock Games, says: “Stage Surfers is all about bringing together a love for music and some good old-fashioned arcade gaming fun. It’s fast, it’s simple to play, it’s easy to understand and it taps into the secret dreams of rock stars throughout history.

“Who doesn’t want to dive into that crowd and head for the dark side of the moon? OK, maybe Chris Martin.

“We’ve designed a game which we hope is fun in 10 second blasts, or 20 minute sessions. Every game is different, as the crowd is generated dynamically, so even the best players will find reasons to come back and keep playing.

“TeamRock Games want to show that even the simplest games have a huge amount to offer music fans. In the near future we’ll be bringing new music, power-ups, stages and content to the game, giving players the chance to discover new bands every time they play Stage Surfers.”

Keep an eye on the Stage Surfers site for updates and further developments.

