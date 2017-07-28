Black Star Riders to tour UK in November

Black Star Riders have announced a run of live UK dates throughout November.
They’ll play nine shows across the country on the Coming Under Heavy Fire tour, kicking off with a set at Wolverhampton’s Wulfrun Hall on the 8th of the month and wrapping up at Portsmouth’s Pyramids on the 19th.
Special guests on the tour will be Blues Pills, Tax The Heat and Dirty Thrills.
Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick says: “There’s nothing more exciting than playing live. Black Star Riders are absolutely thrilled to get back out in the UK – a wonderful way to round out a great year!”
Blues Pills bassist Zach Anderson adds: “We are very pleased that we will be opening for the Black Star Riders on their UK tour this November.
“We are really excited to warm up the stage for these legends. We hope to see a lot of familiar faces in front of stage and are really looking forward to meeting a lot of new people.”
Tickets go on sale from 9am on Wednesday, August 2, via the BSR website.
Black Star Riders released their third album Heavy Fire in February via Nuclear Blast.
Find a full list of Black Star Riders’ 2017 UK tour dates below – which includes their set at this weekend’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- Queen and Led Zeppelin star in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now!
- Classic Rock Magazine's 50 Best Albums of 2017 so far
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Black Star Riders 2017 UK tour dates
Jul 28: Holmfirth Picturedome
Jul 29: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair
Nov 08: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall
Nov 09: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall
Nov 10: Warrington Parr Hall
Nov 12: Hull University
Nov 14: Middlesbrough Empire
Nov 15: Sheffield O2 Academy
Nov 16: Leicester O2 Academy
Nov 18: Cambridge Junction
Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramids