Black Star Riders to tour UK in November

Black Star Riders have announced a run of live UK dates throughout November.

They’ll play nine shows across the country on the Coming Under Heavy Fire tour, kicking off with a set at Wolverhampton’s Wulfrun Hall on the 8th of the month and wrapping up at Portsmouth’s Pyramids on the 19th.

Special guests on the tour will be Blues Pills, Tax The Heat and Dirty Thrills.

Black Star Riders frontman Ricky Warwick says: “There’s nothing more exciting than playing live. Black Star Riders are absolutely thrilled to get back out in the UK – a wonderful way to round out a great year!”

Blues Pills bassist Zach Anderson adds: “We are very pleased that we will be opening for the Black Star Riders on their UK tour this November.

“We are really excited to warm up the stage for these legends. We hope to see a lot of familiar faces in front of stage and are really looking forward to meeting a lot of new people.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on Wednesday, August 2, via the BSR website.

Black Star Riders released their third album Heavy Fire in February via Nuclear Blast.

Find a full list of Black Star Riders’ 2017 UK tour dates below – which includes their set at this weekend’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

Jul 28: Holmfirth Picturedome

Jul 29: Maidstone Ramblin’ Man Fair

Nov 08: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Nov 09: Edinburgh Queen’s Hall

Nov 10: Warrington Parr Hall

Nov 12: Hull University

Nov 14: Middlesbrough Empire

Nov 15: Sheffield O2 Academy

Nov 16: Leicester O2 Academy

Nov 18: Cambridge Junction

Nov 19: Portsmouth Pyramids

