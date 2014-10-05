Black Spiders announce UK winter tour

English rockers Black Spiders have announced a UK winter tour.

The band, frontman Pete ‘Spider’ Spiby, drummer/bassist Si Atkinson and guitarists Andy ‘Ozzy’ Lister and Mark Thomas, will hit the road in December for six gigs – and they’ve asked fans to choose 10 tracks to make up the setlist. Vote here.

But despite the announcement, some fans were disappointed more dates weren’t added, forcing Lister to respond on Facebook.

He said: “We would love to play everywhere but the reality is it just isn’t always possible. Whether it’s because the venues don’t have a workable slot or any other number of reasons, it isn’t because we’ve made a conscious decision not to play somewhere.

“We appreciate you sticking by us and allowing us to continue being a band. Rest assured, we’ll do our best to come back and visit any and all of the hamlets and settlements in the new year.

“We might even find time for another album.”

The band’s last release was 2013’s The Savage Land.

Tour dates

Dec 06: Exeter Cavern

Dec 04: London Garage

Dec 05: Bristol Thekla

Dec 06: Sheffield Winter Rock Fest

Dec 07: Manchester Academy 3

Dec 08: Glasgow Cathouse