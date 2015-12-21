Iommi appears in charity video

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is featured in the video for a charity single by footballers Stiliyan Petrov and James Milner.

He appears in the promo for Christmas Way, which aims to raise funds for the NSPCC, Help For Heroes and Bloodwise.

Both Petrov and Iommi have been victims of cancer.

The song was written by producer Glen James McDonald, who designed and built Iommi’s studio. He reports: “I played it to Tony – I’m with the dark lord of heavy rock, and he said, ‘That sounds like Christmas.’”

The footballers say on their Christmas Way website: “For many, this Christmas will be overshadowed by suffering rather than joy, pain rather than love and difficulty rather than comfort.

“Support the single and tell us what is special to you at Christmas. Every donation, no matter how big or small, could help to change a life.”