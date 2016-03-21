Black Sabbath live album is possible says Tony Iommi

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has said the band could release a live album recorded during their farewell tour.

And he hopes the band can play their final show in their home city of Birmingham.

The iconic outfit are set to split after completing their The End tour, which includes an appearance at this year’s Download festival.

Speaking at an interview show in Birmingham at the weekend, Iommi said: “We’re off to Australia in a couple of weeks, but it would be nice to think it could finish back where it all started, in Birmingham.

“When we are at home we’ve always found it a bit nerve-racking, but Birmingham means such a lot to us.”

The guitarist’s ongoing cancer treatment is one of the reasons Sabbath are ending their career – but he’s not planning to give up making music. “I just can’t keep going out on these long tours,” he said.

Asked about a live album, he replied: “It’s possible, because we’re doing a lot of filming during the tour.”

The interview was followed by a fan question-and-answer session, in which Iommi was asked whether he had a favourite riff. “I like all of them – I wrote them,” he replied light-heartedly.

Sabbath’s farewell tour is expected to stretch into next year.

Black Sabbath The End tour

Apr 15: Perth Arena, Australia

Apr 17: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 19: Melbourne Rod Laver Arena, Australia

Apr 23: Sydney Allphones Arena, Australia

Feb 25: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 28: Auckland Vector Arena, New Zealand

Apr 30: Dunedin Forsyth Barr Stadium, New Zealand

Jun 01: Budapest Arena, Hungary

Jun 08: Berlin Waldebuhne, Germany

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 13:Verona Arena, Italy

Jun 15: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 23: Halden Tons of Rock, Norway

Jun 25: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 28: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Jun 30: Prague 02 Arena, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 05: Riga Arena, Latvia

Jul 07: Helsinki Monsters of Rock, Finland

Jul 09: Stockholm Monsters of Rock, Sweden

Jul 12: Moscow Olympisky Arena, Russia

Aug 17: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Aug 19: Philadelphia Susquehanna Bank Center, PA

Aug 21: Washington Jiffy Lube Live, DC

Aug 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 25: Boston Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 27: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Aug 29: Toronto Molson Canadian Amphitheatre, ON

Aug 31: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theater, MI

Sep 02: Indianapolis Klipsch Music Center, IN

Sep 04: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 07: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Sep 09: Albuquerque Isleta Ampitheater, NM

Sep 11: Salt Lake City USANA Ampitheater, UT

Sep 13: Portland Sunlight Supply Arena, OR

Sep 15: Oakland Oracle Arena, CA

Sep 17: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Sep 19: Hollywood Hollywood Bowl, CA

Sep 21: Phoenix AK-Chin Pavilion, AZ