The new issue of Classic Rock is out now – and Black Sabbath are on the cover

Black Sabbath on the cover of the new issue of Classic Rock

The new issue of Classic Rock hits the shelves with a resounding Tony Iommi-style BRAAANGG!!! today. That’s because we join the legendary Black Sabbath on the road in Australia as they gear up to play Download festival. We grill Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler on impending retirement, drunken brawls and their untouchable legacy. But there’s one burning question: is this really the end of the road for the founding fathers of heavy metal?

As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also find the following in the new issue of Classic Rock…

Features

Bruce Springsteen The 80s was a roller-coaster decade for The Boss. We chart how Springsteen rode out the hype of being touted ‘the future of rock’n’roll’, by eventually scoring success on his own terms with the album Born In The USA and beyond.

Janis Joplin This lady sang the blues… and how. On the eve of the release of a superb new documentary, Janis: Little Girl Blue, we look back at the high-flying but fractured career of rock’s first female superstar.

Gene Simmons The gospel according to Kiss’ founding bassist/vocalist, aka the stackheeled God Of Thunder (and rock’n’roll). And as expected, he says: “You can never have too much money.”

Dan Reed Back in 1987, Dan Reed and his Network seemed destined for glory. Their self-titled debut album was a funk-rock tour de force and Reed was a frontman as good-looking as Jon Bon Jovi. But the hits never came – and a crack pipe beckoned.

Whitfield Crane The frontman of Ugly Kid Joe – once dubbed the worst band in the world – has many a torrid tale to tell. For starters, have you heard the one Eddie Van Halen’s socks?

Lone Star How the arrival of punk rock killed the career of one of the most promising Britrish rock bands of the 70s. Or did it? Cue tales of car crashes, Scientology, bong pipes, Elephant Beer, Jimmy Page and much more.

Pendragon They might be the great unsung survivors of prog rock, but don’t you dare call them a relic from a bygone age.

What’s on your free CD

Heavy Grooves Vol 1

A 15-track collection of the universe’s newest Sabbath-inspired sounds – evil women, iron men, sweet leaves, supernauts – including Electric Mother, Swilson, Realms Of Vision, Sun Voyager, Redscale, Grand mammoth and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

Prince: remembering the fallen star… Brian Johnson speaks out on AC/DC… Deep Purple finally make it into Hall Of Fame… David Coverdale announces his retirement… Welcome back Terry Reid, Augustines and The Jayhawks… Say hello to White Miles and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, say goodbye to Merle Haggard, Jimmie Van Zant, Dennis Davis…

Raw Power

Looking to buy a portable Bluetooth speaker? The KEF Muon is probably as good as it gets.

Tax The Heat

Six burning questions, six answers from the Men In Suits.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Darkness

“I was naked in the vocal booth…” This and more revelations behind I Believe In A Thing Called Love.

Q&A: Stephen Stills

On new supergroup The Rides, being considered as a member of the Jimi Hendrix Experience and if he’ll ever play with Neil Young again…

Reviews

New albums from Rival Sons, Eric Clapton, Deep Purple, Motörhead, Augustines, Robin Trower, Dan Reed Network, Garbage, Band Of Skulls… Reissues from Manic Street Preachers, The Answer, Foghat, Pat Travers, Adam And The Ants, Fish, The Yardbirds… DVDs, films and books on Lemmy, Rolling Stones, Opeth, Jeff Beck, David Bowie… Live reviews of Jeff Lynn’s ELO, Augustines, Wolfmother…

Buyer’s Guide: George Martin

Jeff Beck, UFO, Cheap Trick, Ultravox… The legendary producer worked on more than just The Beatles’ albums.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Iron Maiden, Foreigner, The Answer, Brian Wilson and JJ Grey & Mofro. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Shirley Manson

“We worked our arses off and it was never enough.” The Garbage singer on music industry greed, weirdos and more.

