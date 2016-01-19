Promo video for Sabbath tribute album unveiled

A trailer clip for Black Sabbath tribute album The Doom In Us All has been released.

Tourniquet drummer Ted Kirkpatrick assembled an all-star line-up to pay tribute to Black Sabbath as they gear up for their final tour The End – 48 years after the metal trailblazers formed.

The Doom In Us All: A Tribute To Black Sabbath features members of Judas Priest, Living Colour, Nile, Skid Row and Tourniquet covering their favourite Sabbath songs.

Black Sabbath kick off their world tour in Omaha, Nebraska, on Wednesday (January 20) – which includes a headline set at Download Festival on June 11.

The cover album is released on January 20 via Pathogenic Records.

The Doom In Us All tracklist