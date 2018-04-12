Black Sabbath announce Supersonic Years – The Seventies Singles Box Set

Black Sabbath have announced a new vinyl box set showcasing their singles in the 1970s.

Titled Supersonic Years – The Seventies Singles Box Set, the 10-disc set will be released on June 8 via BMG – two days before Ozzy Osbourne headlines Download festival.

The box set includes 7-inches of Iron Man, Evil Woman, Paranoid and more, remastered by Andy Pearce. Each single also includes ultra-rare or exclusive colour sleeves.

“We didn’t intend to make a single in the first place,” said Tony Iommi to the Disc And Music Echo in 1971. “But after we’d completed the album, the Paranoid track was sufficiently short to be a ‘trailer’ for the LP. We really didn’t expect it to do anything at all. We don’t go into the studio to make singles. We make LPs only. But if there is anything suitable as a result of the recordings, it would be considered, of course.”

There are also five rare edits of Iron Man, Sabbath Bloody Sabbath, Am I Going Insane (Radio), Hard Road and Symptom Of The Universe, alongside new liner notes detailing all the rarities inside.

Supersonic Years – The Seventies Singles Box Set is available to pre-order now.

Supersonic Years – The Seventies Singles Box Set

Disc 1: Evil Woman (Don’t Play Your Games With Me) / Wicked World

Disc 2: Paranoid / The Wizard

Disc 3: Iron Man (Single Edit) / Electric Funeral

Disc 4: Tomorrow’s Dream / Laguna Sunrise

Disc 5: Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Edited Version) / Changes

Disc 6: Am I Going Insane (Radio) (Single Edit) / Hole In The Sky

Disc 7: Gypsy / She’s Gone

Disc 8: It’s Alright / Rock ‘N’ Roll Doctor

Disc 9: Never Say Die / She’s Gone

Disc 10: Hard Rock (Single Edit) / Symptom Of The Universe (German Single Edit)