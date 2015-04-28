Black Peaks debut ‘Crooks’ video

Black Peaks have released a video for their new single, ‘Crooks’ – and you can watch it right here.

The Brighton-based quartet have been busy working on their as-yet-untitled debut album, which will be released later this year. Their last single, Glass Built Castles, is also expected to feature on the full-length effort.

Vocalist Will Gardner recently told TeamRock: “There’s a hell of a lot of really progressive stuff on there. We’ve done some mega heavy tracks, like really disgusting songs, and it’s really satisfying! It sounds a lot more developed and I think we’ve pushed ourselves as individuals.”

The band are currently on tour with Arcane Roots. For full details, click here.