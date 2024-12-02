The Black Keys announce summer 2025 UK and European tour

The Black Keys have revealed details of their next visit to the UK and Europe, in summer 2025.

The Akron, Ohio rock duo - vocalist/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney - have lined up 15 shows for their summer tour, which will launch in Odense, Denmark on June 26. The tour will include UK shows in Leeds, Manchester and London.



The band are touring in support of their Ohio Players album, which was released in April.

The Black Keys summer 2025 UK and Europe tour

Jun 26: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 29: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Jul 02: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Jul 04: Marmande Garorock, France

Jul 05: Beauregard Festival France

Jul 06: La Nuit De L’Erdre, France

Jul 08: Leeds Millennium Square, UK

Jul 09: Manchester Castlefield Bowl, UK

Jul 11 : London Alexandra Palace Park, UK

Jul 12: Cactus Festival, Belgium

Jul 13: Bospop Festival, Holland

Jul 15: AMA Music Festival, Italy

Jul 16: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jul 19: Benicàssim, Spain

A 'Trophy Edition' of the album, featuring four extra songs, including Alice Cooper collaboration Stay In Your Grave, was released last month, doubtless delighting those who'd purchased the original album seven months earlier.



"We held back some of our favourite tracks planning for their release to coincide with our tour of North America," the band said in a statement in October. "Even though our year got turned upside down [the North American tour scheduled for May was cancelled], we still needed to deliver these new songs to our fans! These tunes continue the collaborative spirit that you hear throughout Ohio Players including Mi Tormenta with our extremely talented brother Dannylux, I'm With The Band and Sin City with Beck and just in time for Halloween, Stay In Your Grave, our collaboration with Greg Cartwright and absolute legend Alice Cooper!"

The Black Keys - Stay In Your Grave (feat. Alice Cooper) [Official Video] - YouTube Watch On