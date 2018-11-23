Black Friday: Save up to 50% on gig tickets across the UK

You might think Black Friday is just for those keen customers who have no qualms camping outside Currys in order to snag an eye-watering bargain on a fancy TV, but the folk over at the O2 Academy Group and Ticketmaster have changed all that. They've embraced Black Friday with gusto this year, and are offering up to 50% off gig tickets across the UK, on everything from P.O.D and Alien Ant Farm, Skid Row, Slade and, erm, Peter Andre.
We've been through the deals and rounded up the best ones for music fans below. Grab them while you can!
- 2 for 1 tickets to see Skid Row at a variety of venues (January 2019)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see Nightwish in Birmingham (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see CKY at a variety of venues (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see Black Stone Cherry at a variety of venues (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to the Fireball: Fuelling The Fire ft Reel Big Fish, Antiflag tour (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see P.O.D and Alien Ant Farm at a variety of venues (March 2019)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see Buckcherry and Hoobastank at a variety of venues (February 2019)
- £5 off King 810 tickets at a variety of venues (December 2018)
- £5 off Hed PE tickets in Bournemouth (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see The Primitives in Birmingham (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see Slade at a variety of venues (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see New Model Army in London (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see Uriah Heep at a variety of venues (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to see Von Hertzen Brothers at a variety of venues (December 2018)
- 2 for 1 tickets to Frontiers Festival ft Inglorious, Wayward Sons in Birmingham (February 2019)
