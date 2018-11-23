Black Friday: Save up to 50% on gig tickets across the UK

You might think Black Friday is just for those keen customers who have no qualms camping outside Currys in order to snag an eye-watering bargain on a fancy TV , but the folk over at the O2 Academy Group and Ticketmaster have changed all that. They've embraced Black Friday with gusto this year, and are offering up to 50% off gig tickets across the UK, on everything from P.O.D and Alien Ant Farm, Skid Row, Slade and, erm, Peter Andre.

We've been through the deals and rounded up the best ones for music fans below. Grab them while you can!

