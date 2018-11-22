Black Friday: save £114 on these Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4 headphones

Black Friday might officially starts tomorrow, but no-one told the likes of Amazon.

Today, these Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay H4 headphones are reduced by a whopping £114.

According to our in-house experts on TechRadar, the H4s are solid wireless headphones without all the confusing tech and novelty nonsense that many manufacturers build in to their headphones these days.

The H4s don’t have active noise cancelling, jaw-dropping battery life or aptX HD. But they are comfortable, sound and look good, and last a solid 19 hours between charges.

B&O also takes it usual approach to materials too. If something looks like metal, it is metal. Those leather pads? They are real leather, not synthetic stuff. At their launch price the BeoPlay H4, were seen as a tough sell. At £135 for a pair of quality B&Os? Their time is now.

NB: the offer is on the black headphones only.