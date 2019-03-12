Bjorn Riis premieres new song Icarus with Prog

Bjorn Riis, the guitarist, producer and main songwriter with Norwegian prog rockers Airbag, has premiered a brand new song, Icarus with Prog. You can hear the new song below. it is taken from Riis' forthcoming new solo album A Storm Is Coming.

"Icarus is based on this chord progression that I had laying around that seemed to fit the more stripped down rock production that I had in mind for the new album," Riis tell's Prog. "The title refer to the old Greek tale about Icarus flying too close to the sun and getting burned. This hybris is translated to a relationship between two people where one is constantly being burned for trying too much. I’m very proud of the vocals on this one and I think we managed to create a sound that’s, at least for me, a bit different to what I’ve done on previous albums. Icarus feature Henrik Bergan Fossum (Airbag) on drums and Kristian Hultgren (Wobbler) on bass."

A Storm Is Coming will be released through Karisma record on May 3.