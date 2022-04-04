Billie Eilish leads tributes to Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins at the Grammys

Pop megastar Billie Eilish was amongst those paying tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at the 2022 Grammys last night. The US singer-songwriter, who has previously spoken of her love of rock and metal bands including Green Day, Linkin Park and Avril Lavigne, subtly honoured Hawkins by wearing a t-shirt featuring his photo while performing her song Happier Than Ever at the awards show. Hawkins passed away last month at the age of 50.

Also paying tribute to the beloved drummer was Grammys host Trevor Noah, who noted that the Foos were meant to be playing the show prior to pulling all their upcoming performances in the wake of Hawkins' death.

“This was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters,” Noah said during the ceremony. “We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today.

“But they are, of course, not here due to the passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the world. We’d like to take a moment now to remember Taylor.”

The Grammys then ran a moving video tribute to Hawkins, whose body was found in his hotel room near Bogota ahead of a planned Foo Fighters show there in March, and whose death sparked a wave of grief and tribute across the music industry.