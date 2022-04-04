Foo Fighters sweep Grammys, Dream Theater, St Vincent also win awards

Foo Fighters dominated the rock categories at the 2022 Grammys last night, winning three awards as the ceremony also paid tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died aged 50 last month.

The Foos won Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, a category also featuring nominations for AC/DC, Deftones, Black Pumas and Chris Cornell. They also picked up the win for Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War, beating out competition from Paul McCartney, Weezer, Kings Of Leon and Mammoth WVH. Finally, Foo Fighters also won the award for Best Rock Album for last year's Medicine At Midnight. The other nominees in that category were AC/DC for Power Up, Black Pumas for Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A, posthumous Chris Cornell release No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 and Paul McCartney's McCartney III.

The Grammys also featured a number of tributes to Taylor Hawkins, including from host Trevor Noah and alternative pop heavyweight Billie Eilish.

Other rock winners at this year's Grammys included Dream Theater, who beat Deftones, Gojira, Mastodon and Rob Zombie to bag the Best Metal Performance award for The Alien, and St. Vincent, who won Best Alternative Music Album in a category also featuring nominations for Fleet Foxes, Halsey, Japanese Breakfast and Arlo Parks.

Foo Fighters were due to play this year's Grammys but pulled all planned live dates following the sudden death of Hawkins on March 25. At present, there is no news on what the future holds for the rest of the band.