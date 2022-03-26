"A great person and an amazing musician": The rock world reacts to the death of Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins

By published

Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr, Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Guns N' Roses, Kiss and more pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins following his shock death in Colombia

Taylor Hawkins
(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr, Liam Gallagher, Brian May, Guns N' Roses, Kiss and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello are among the musicians who have paid tribute to Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly, aged 50, yesterday (March 25). 

According to local media reports, Hawkins passed away in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, ahead of the Foo Fighters' scheduled show at the Estéreo Picnic festival.

In a statement released on social media, Hawkins' band said, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

"Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician," Ozzy Osbourne posted on social media. "My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy."

Liam Gallagher posted on Twitter: "Absolutely devastated to hear the sad news about Taylor Hawkins my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends RIP brother LG x"

"No. It cannot be," Queen guitarist Brian May posted on Instagram. "Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad. Bri"

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello wrote: "God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend."

Ex-Beatle Ringo Starr wrote, "God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love."

"Shocked and saddened to hear Taylor Hawkins has passed away today!" Kiss bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons posted. "Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦⁩ friends and fans. Sad."

Bandmate Paul Stanley posted: "Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news."

In a band statement, Smashing Pumpkins wrote, "Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band."

"In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins," the members of Nickelback posted. "Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with and so many others. This is so incredibly sad."

Guns N' Roses, The Offspring, Mark Tremonti and Bily Idol are among others artists who have paid tribute to the drummer on social media.

See more

A post shared by Brian Harold May (@brianmayforreal)

A photo posted by on

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.