Bill Bruford’s Earthworks release expanded edition of Heavenly Bodies

Bill Bruford’s Earthworks have released an expanded edition of their 1997 compilation Heaveny Bodies.

The original version has been out of print for some time, with the new collection now boasting a total of 23 tracks which have been selected by Bruford from the Earthworks Complete deluxe box set - which is available from Amazon.

Bruford says: “Heavenly Bodies: The Expanded Collection serves as the ideal ‘beginners’ guide’ for newcomers to the band. Progressive jazz isn’t a million miles from progressive rock: both genres prioritise change from inside and out.

“People would come away from our gigs saying, ‘I didn’t think I liked jazz, but if that’s jazz, I love it!’ Heavenly Bodies: The Expanded Collection is the perfect jumping off point to dip your toes in the water.”

Along with the music, the package includes newly written liner notes, while all audio, visual and printed material were sourced and curated by Bruford, with additional artwork created by award-winning illustrator, photographer and filmmaker Dave McKean.

Find further details below.

Bill Bruford’s Earthworks: Heavenly Bodies: Expanded Collection

Disc 1

1. Stromboli Kicks

2. Making A Song And Dance

3. Up North

4. Candles Still Flicker In Romania's Dark

5. Pigalle

6. My Heart Declares A Holiday

7. Temple Of The Winds

8. Nerve

9. Gentle Persuasion

10. It Needn't End In Tears

11. Libreville

12. Dancing On Frith Street

13. Bridge Of Inhibition

Disc 2

1. No Truce With The Furies - Artist One

2. Dewey-Eyed, Then Dancing

3. A Part, And Yet Apart

4. Revel Without A Pause

5. The Sound Of Surprise

6. White Knuckle Wedding

7. Youth

8. Rosa Ballerina

9. Thud

10. Blues For Little Joe