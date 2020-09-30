Bill Bailey returns to UK arenas in December 2021

Prog's favourite comedian Bill Bailey returns to UK arenas with a brand new live show, En Route To Normal, in December 2021.

Kicking off in Plymouth on 12 December 2021, his new live tour will see Bailey perform in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Leeds, Hull, Newcastle, Birmingham, Manchester and Nottingham, before wrapping things up at London’s Wembley Arena on 26 December 2021.

"How did we get here?," asks Bailey. "How do we find our way through this? And exactly who are we again?"

In his new show Bailey ponders this and other questions that this moment in history has thrown up, and tries to see a way through the strange unreality of our new world. Tracing lines through chaotic moments in history, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife.

He recounts his own experiences of dealing with isolation, including his thoughts on the ‘sounds of lockdown’. This led to a greater appreciation of birdsong and how the natural music of nature in general has inspired many great composers throughout history, and perhaps led to the creation of music itself. Our reliance on technology has inspired Bill himself to create dance remixes of video-calling ringtones.

Through music, songs, and memories, Bill considers our changing priorities, the wonder of dogs, how little things can keep you on track and rhapsodises on his new-found love of skydiving.

Tickets start at £35. A Ticketmaster pre-sale starts 10am Wednesday October 7. Tickets go on general sale 10am Friday October 9.

Bill Bailey En Route To Normal tour dates:

Dec 12: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 14: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 15: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Dec 16: Bournemouth BIC

Dec 18: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 19: Hull Bonus Arena

Dec 20: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Dec 21: Birmingham Arena

Dec 22: Manchester AO Arena

Dec 23: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Dec 26: SSE Wembley Arena