Big Big Train share video for new single, the historically themed Miramare

UK prog rockers Big Big Train have shared a video for brand new single Miramare, which you can watch below.

The track is taken from the band's upcoming new studio album, The Likes Of Us, which will be released through InsideOut Music on March 1. It's the band's first release for their new label and first full-length abum with signer Alberto Bravin, who joined the band in August last year, following the tragic death of former frontman David Longdon.

"BBT is known for its story songs, and I was keen to find a story which is set in Italy," explains bassist and songwriter Greg Spawton. "Alberto lives in Trieste and mentioned the story of Maximilian and Carlotta, which was both a romantic (but doomed) love story and also a tale of the end of empires.

"Miramare was their castle home, a castle of dreams, set on the shore just outside Trieste. It turned out to be a grand folly and a place of madness and nightmares. Alberto had written a lovely piece of music and melody to set the words to and so it was simply a process of reading some books on the history and finding the way to tell the story."

"Having grown up in Trieste, and recently returned here after living for some years in London and Milan, the Miramare castle has been a backdrop for most of my life," adds Bravin. "Putting the story of Maximilian and Carlotta into music with Greg has been hugely satisfying for me. It was very fulfilling to co-write this song together and create what will hopefully be regarded as a Big Big Train future classic. With all its twists and turns as the story progresses, Miramare should be great to play live as well."

The Likes Of Us will be released on several different formats, including for the first time as Dolby Atmos mixed by The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord, while the stereo mixes were undertaken by the band’s regular engineer Rob Aubrey together with Alberto Bravin. The Dolby Atmos mix will come as part of the Limited CD & Blu-ray Mediabook edition that also contains the album as 5.1 Surround Sound & 24-bit high-resolution stereo. The album will also be available as a Gatefold 180g 2LP (available in black, sky blue, olive green and orange formats), Standard CD Jewelcase and Digital Album.

The stunning artwork was created by the band’s longstanding collaborator Sarah Louise Ewing, with layouts by Steve Vantsis. Yoiu can view the artwork and tracklisitng below.

Pre-order The Likes Of Us.