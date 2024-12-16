Big Big Train release new Winter version of Brew & Burgh

Big Big Train have released a new video for a brand new version of Brew & Burgh, a song originally recorded with the band's late frontman David Longdon and which was originally recorded by the band for the new reissue of their 2009 album The Underfall Yard, which was released through English Electric Recordings in 2020.

The newly re-recorded version now features vocals from his replacement Alberto Bravin, while the original featured Longdon alongside Nick D’Virgilio, Rikard Sjöblom, Gregory Spawton and former BBT band members Rachel Hall and Danny Manners.

"The Underfall Yard was a pivotal album for Big Big Train,” drummer D’Virgilio comments. “It was our late, great friend David Longdon’s debut for the band and represented the start of an upwards curve, which apart from leading us to record a series of great albums, eventually resulted in us playing live from 2015 onwards."

“I love the original version of Brew & Burgh,” adds vocalist Alberto Bravin. “We didn’t want to simply re-record the song but instead decided to re-arrange it to suit the winter season. Oskar Holldorff played a lovely piano part, Clare Lindley supplied some beautiful violin and Paul Mitchell, who toured with us in the autumn, makes his recording debut with us playing trumpet on this song."

The Underfall Yard celebrated its 15th anniversary yesterday. Big Big Train recently announced a run of live dates in the US for April 2025, which includes a co-headlining appearance at this year's Cruise To The Edge as well as an appearance at Portugal's Gouveia Art Rock.

