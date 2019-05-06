Big Big Train release new single Theodora In Green And Gold

Big Big Train have released a new single, Theodora In Green And Gold. The new single, which you can listen to below, is taken from the band's forthcoming new studio album Grand Tour, which is released through English Electric Recordings on May 17.

"In the apse of the church of San Vitale in Ravenna there are two beautiful 6th century mosaics which feature the Byzantine emperor Justinian and the empress Theodora," bassist Greg Spawton explained to Prog. "This song is inspired by those mosaics and the stories they tell."

Inspired by the 17th and 18th century custom of the Grand Tour, where young men and women travelled to broaden the mind, Big Big Train have made an album of songs set in distant lands and beyond. Grand Tour features nine new tracks which will take listeners on an epic journey over land and sea and through time and space.



Grand Tour will be available on double heavyweight gatefold vinyl (featuring a 24 page booklet), digipack CD (featuring a 52 page booklet), on standard and hi-resolution (24/96) download, and on streaming. It can be pre-ordered here.

You can also get an exclusive Big Big Train bundle of the new issue of Prog. An exclusive bespoke Big Big Train front cover, signed art print and signed lyric sheet for Alive, from Grand Tour for £15. There's a strictly limited run of 300 and they can be ordered here.