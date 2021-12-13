Biffy Clyro announce one-off UK acoustic show

Biffy Clyro will play a special one-off acoustic gig at Hackney Church in London on January 18.

The Scottish trio, who released their ninth studio album, The Myth Of The Happily Ever After, in October, will perform at the London venue ahead of a sold-out show at Pryzm in Kingston on January 19, before launching their rescheduled European headline tour in Copenhagen, Denmark on February 13. The acoustic gig is being billed as Radio X Presents Biffy Clyro with Barclaycard.



“We’re delighted to be playing an acoustic show for Radio X in Hackney Church,” says Biffy frontman Simon Neil. “A special venue for a special show.”

Tickets for the gig go on sale on December 17 at 9am, via Radio X’s GlobalPLayer.

The trio last played in London on November 2 as part of their rescheduled Fingers Crossed tour: reviewing the show, Metal Hammer editor Merlin Alderslade wrote: “Biffy are a national treasure of the British rock scene, able to conjure riffs heavy enough to flatten a building and song structures that remain totally off-kilter and unpredictable, all while producing the most heart-tugging melodies and choruses fit to fill stadiums.”

The band will headline Download festival next summer, alongside Iron Maiden and Kiss.