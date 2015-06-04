BFMV, Weezer, AIC added to Guitar Hero Live

Bullet For My Valentine, Weezer and Alice In Chains have been added to the lineup for Guitar Hero Live.

On Facebook, BFMV say: “Stoked to be added to the awesome lineup of the new Guitar Hero Live video game.”

Also in the latest batch of acts added are New Politics, Queen, Wolfmother, Neon Trees, Deap Vally, Angus & Julia Stone and Catfish And The Bottlemen.

AIC song Stone, Buddy Holly by Weezer and BFMV’s Temper Temper will appear on the game, which is due out in the autumn.

My Chemical Romance, Anthrax, Green Day, Fall Out Boy, Deftones and Mastodon have previously been revealed as part of the lineup.

GUITAR HERO LIVE LATEST ADDITIONS

Bullet For My Valentine – Temper Temper

Weezer – Buddy Holly

New Politics – Harlem

Queen – Tie Your Mother Down

Wolfmother – Sundial

Alice In Chains – Stone

Neon Trees – Everybody Talks

Deap Vally – Lies

Angus & Julia Stone – A Heartbreak

Catfish and the Bottlemen – Kathleen