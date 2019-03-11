Between The Buried And Me announce European tour

Between The Buried And Me

Between The Buried And Me have announced a European tour for later this year.

The run of 19 shows will get under way in Haarlem in the Netherlands on September 19 and wrap up in England at Manchester’s Academy 2 on October 9 and London’s Electric Ballroom the following night.

The shows will see Between The Buried And Me play two sets each night, with bassist and keyboardist Dan Briggs explaining: “The ‘evening with’ set is a curation of almost 20 years of music with the specific intent on realising what it all means in 2019 – how did we arrive here and where do we go?

“Sometimes the process of realisation comes from breathing new life into old material.

“Over the two sets of music, there's a four-part arc that will play out in the form of one cohesive night of music spanning 2002-2019.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale this coming Friday (March 15) at 9am GMT.

Between The Buried And Me 2019 European tour

Sep 19: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Sep 20: Antwerp Trix Club, Belgium

Sep 21: Wiesbaden Kesselhaus, Germany

Sep 22: Berlin Lido, Germany

Sep 24: Stockholm Sodra Teatern, Sweden

Sep 25: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Sep 26: Copenhagen Vega Small Hall, Denmark

Sep 27: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Sep 28: Cologne Essigfabrik, Germany

Sep 30: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 01: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 02: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 04: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Oct 05: Madrid Sala Mon, Spain

Oct 06: Toulouse Connexion Live, France

Oct 07: Nantes Le Ferrailleur, France

Oct 08: Paris Le Forum, France

Oct 09: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 10: London Electric Ballroom, UK