Betraying The Martyrs detail UK tour

Betraying The Martyrs will play seven UK dates next year, they’ve announced.

They appeared at Ghostfest in Leeds earlier this year and at last month’s Breakout in Brighton. Now they’ll tour the UK as part of a wider 31-date European jaunt.

The French-based band released their second album Phantom earlier this year via Listenable Records and frontman Aaron Matts said there was nothing he would change about the record.

He told Grave Press: “Our sound, I don’t think anyone else is doing it. There’s not many other bands that are doing modern metalcore with that black metal underline to it. It’s just our sound – it’s more matured, more efficient live, better to listen to and the lyrics are clearer. I’m just really happy about it. There’s nothing I’d change.”

Texas In July, Upon This Dawning and Make Them Suffer will join them on the road.

Feb 01: Cardiff Clwb Ifor bach

Feb 02: London Underworld

Feb 03: Manchester Sound Cloud

Feb 04: Glasgow Cathouse

Feb 05: Southampton Joiners

Feb 06: Brighton Audio

Feb 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms