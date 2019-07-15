Betraying The Martyrs cancel North American tour after losing gear in vehicle fire

Betraying The Martyrs have been forced to cancel the remaining dates on their North American tour after they lost all of their equipment in a vehicle fire.

The Anglo-French outfit have been on the road on their Rapture tour – named after the band’s upcoming studio album which will launch on September 13 via Sumerian Records.

However, the trailer portion of their Mercedes Sprinter van caught fire late last week, with the blaze claiming all their gear. Thankfully, the band and crew got out safely, with no major injuries reported.

Vocalist Aaron Matts says: “We're all shaken by what has happened. We’re well but heartbroken that all we have worked hard to accumulate over the years, both in musical equipment, and personal belongings has been lost in a matter of minutes.

“I’m grateful that we have our health, each other, and were able to walk away with the clothes on our backs. We are extremely sorry to have missed another opportunity to play for those that were looking forward to seeing us. We'll bounce back and we'll see you soon. Thank you.”

In light of events, Betraying The Martyrs have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help get them back on their feet and are looking to raise $27,000.

Guitarist Baptiste Vigier adds: “This is the most tragic event that has ever happened in our band's career, and in my entire life. I was awakened by our driver screaming and urging us all to get out of the vehicle. Although I'm incredibly thankful to still be alive and tell this story, I lost all my gear and personal belongings. We feel incredibly powerless and in shock.

“There is absolutely no way we could thank enough, our driver and new best friend Daniel Johnson – this man literally ran into the flames in an attempt to salvage our belongings and to ensure our safety and well-being.

“Daniel acted out of pure courage and professionalism in order for the band and crew to be safe and at a lower risk of injury. Whatever we have left after this, we owe it to you Daniel. A part of the potential funds raised will be going to Daniel to compensate for his courage and for his belongings lost.”

Betraying The Martyrs are still scheduled to play Romania’s Rockstadt on August 1 and will embark on a European tour from mid-September.

Betraying The Martyrs cancelled North American dates

Jul 16: Salt Lake City Kilby Court, UT

Jul 17: Denver Roxy Theatre, CO

Jul 18: Kansas City The Riot Room, MO

Jul 19: Des moines Vaudeville Mews, IA

Jul 20: Minneapolis Whiskey Junction, MN

Jul 1: Cudahy X-Ray Arcade, WI

Jul 22: Joliet The Forge, IL

Jul 23: Detroit Sanctuary, MI

Jul 24: Toronto Rockpile West, ON

Jul 25: Ottawa Mavericks, ON

Jul 26: Quebec L’anti Bar & Spectacles, QC

Jul 27: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

Jul 28: Brooklyn Kingsland Bar & Grill, NY