Cyber Monday vinyl deals: the best bargains on records, all in one place

Cyber Monday 2019 is almost here, and with it comes a frenzy of deals on everything from dog biscuits to dishwasher tablets. For music fans, in addition to great offers on headphones, turntables, booze and more, Cyber Monday is also a great opportunity to grow your record collection considerably.

Cyber Monday is the perfect time for rock and metal fans to load up on wax, with big savings to be had on everything from vinyl box sets to limited edition records, coloured vinyl and classic albums. Whether you’ve just bought your first budget turntable , or you're the proud owner of a 75-grand deck , you’ll be sure to find something to drop the needle on.

Had your eye on the epic Guns N’ Roses Locked N’ Loaded box set , or ready to complete your Pink Floyd or Beatles vinyl collection? Cyber Monday could be a great opportunity to log on to the virtual record store and load up your basket.

Deals are starting to emerge already and we'll be sharing the best ones right here.

Our Top 10 Cyber Monday vinyl picks:

The Darkness - Easter Is Cancelled Test Pressing (Signed): £75.00 £60.00

That rare wax we mentioned? How about a signed Darkness test press, limited to just 50? Yeah, that's pretty good we reckon. And if you're not sure if the album is any cop, we gave it an 8/10 and called it "a winning tightrope between the sublime and ridiculous".View Deal

Guns N' Roses Locked N Loaded box set: $999 $399 Housed in a custom 12” x 12” x 12” solid-wood box that’s wrapped in faux-leather and sports embossed, instantly identifiable artwork with a hand-sculpted and hand-painted 3D cross on its front doors, the Appetite For Destruction: Locked N’ Loaded Edition is clearly the one true GN’R Holy Grail.View Deal

A Perfect Circle - Eat The Elephant Deluxe Boxset: £90.00 £50.00

This ever-so-swanky box set comes with a custom foil-printed Octoheart Box with Digipak CD, 180 gram double gatefold black vinyl with download card, a 96k hi-res digital download, a card deck and a... prism. Can't say fairer than that.View Deal

Saxon Vinyl Hoard Box Set £107.99 £57.40 at Amazon

The box contains live performances from The Dogs Of War Tour (1995) The Lionheat Tour (2004), A Night Out With The Boys (2005) and Rock Sound Festival (2006). View Deal

Dio - The Last In Line Live Picture Disc: £25.99 £18.19

How do you make a record even more metal? You make it a picture disc and stick Ronnie James Dio's devil horns on it, that's how. This die-cut picture disc is limited to 5000 and widely out of stock online.View Deal

Venom: In Nomine Satanas 9 disc 40th anniversay limited edition LP boxset for £114.50 (was £192.47)

One of the most influential heavy metal bands to emerge out of the NWOBHM, Venom formed in 1979 in Newcastle upon Tyne. Their first two albums Welcome to Hell (1981) and Black Metal (1982) had a profound influence on the later genres of thrash metal and black metal, and are collected together with At War With Satan (1984) and Posessed (1985) for the first time in celebration of the band's 40th anniversary along with a whole host of bonus material. View Deal

Order Love's Forever Changes 50th Anniversary box set for £29.99 (was £55.99)

Love were in some disarray by the summer of ’67, hobbled by internal squabbles, lack of commercial success and drug addiction. Then there was the mercurial logic of leader Arthur Lee, who preferred Bela Lugosi’s old mansion in the Hollywood hills to the prospect of playing live. Lee pored his conflicted relationship with West Coast flower-power into Forever Changes, a baroque masterwork that managed to be as warm and rapturous as it was acidic and demented, full of brassy flourishes and semi-symphonic folk.View Deal

Foreigner - Double Vision: Then And Now: £22.99 £11.49

This limited edition double-LP Gatefold and Blu-ray offering contains heavyweight vinyl, more Foreigner hits than you can shake a stick at, and a chance to go behind the scenes as original band members join Mick Jones and Foreigner’s current lineup for the very first time in the band’s 40-year history, with both incarnations of the band sharing the same stage for the first time. Yikes!

Echo & The Bunnymen: The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon (Signed): was £25.00 , now £15.00

This signed double album on heavyweight vinyl sees the Bunnymen reinventing some of their classic songs, with new arrangements, strings, and more. It doesn't always work but Mac's voice is still a thing of wonder and The Stars is an album all fans will want for their collection – especially signed and at this price.View Deal

The Cyber Monday vinyl deals right now

Metallica's ...And Justice For All set: £176

Justice marked the moment at which Metallica, having survived the tragic loss of bassist Cliff Burton, entered the big league, playing arenas and cracking the Billboard Top 10. This immersive collection captures the excitement of an era sometimes overlooked between their twin peaks of Master Of Puppets and the Black Album.View Deal

The Fall - Medicine For The Masses - The Rough Trade Singles Boxset: £59.99 £41.99

Bringing together the four classic 7" singles The Fall released on Rough Trade in the early 80s, this extremely attractive box set includes coloured vinyl re-mastered discs plus a set of four button badges, each featuring an element from the single sleeves. Nice.View Deal

Mastodon - Emperor Of Sand Picture Disc: £34.99 £24.49

Picture discs. They just look cool, don't they? Well, this one you can admire in all its glory all of the time, as it's a double sided picture disc in a clear vinyl sleeve.View Deal

Saxon - Thunderbolt (The Singles) Boxset: £55.99 £39.19

Saxon released this singles box set to celebrate Record Store Day this year, but now your patience is rewarded and you can get it at a snip of the price. Includes five black 7" singles.View Deal

Babymetal - Metal Resistance Double LP: £20.00 £10.00

We called Metal Resistance "a ludicrous but brilliantly executed delight" when we reviewed it in 2016, which should tell you all you need to know about this record – especially now it's going for half price.View Deal

Order Kate Bush's I box set (part 1) for £37.34 (was £89.99)

A compilation of Bush's early work, including debut album The Kick Inside – which contains one of her biggest hits in Wuthering Heights. Also includes reissues of Never Forever, Lionheart and 1982 album The Dreaming, which was produced entirely by Bush and is often cited as her most experimental release.View Deal

Order Kate Bush's III box set (part 3) for £66.76 (was £89.99)

Kate Bush Remastered In Vinyl 3 includes 2005 album Aerial, 2011's Director’s Cut – a compilation made up of songs from earlier albums The Sensual World and The Red Shoes, remixed and restructured – and 2011 album 50 Words For Snow.View Deal

Dan McCafferty - Last Testament double vinyl: was £18.99 , now £9.49

For decades the voice of legendary Scottish rockers Nazareth, Dan McCafferty had to retire from that band's punishing tour schedule. But that doesn't mean he's going gently into that good night. This year's Last Testament album saw him with a mix of musical styles and flavours. At 50% off, it's a worthy addition to every Nazareth fan's collection.View Deal

Queen - Sheer Heart Attack: ( $31.17 ), now $26.19 @Walmart

OUT OF STOCK This 1974 Queen classic is available right now from Walmart on superb 180 Gram remastered vinyl with all original artwork (including inner sleeves). Tracks include Killer Queen and Stone Cold Crazy.View Deal

Lamb Of God - Killadelphia: ( $67.34 ), now $42.09 @Walmart

OUT OF STOCK This classic live recording was made during a heavy Lamb Of God show at the Trocadero in Philadelphia in October of 2004. The record features 15 live songs, including 6 new takes on tracks from Ashes of the Wake.View Deal

Led Zeppelin – Coda Super Deluxe Edition: now £73.57

Was £108.54! Zep's last album gets a bad reputation but this super deluxe box really did unearth some extras. 3 CDs, 3 vinyl records, an art print and a book.

Led Zeppelin II Super Deluxe Edition: was £116.22, now £71.61

Led Zeppelin II, newly remastered and approved by Jimmy Page, including an additional CD and LP of previously unreleased studio outtakes. 2CDs and 2 vinyl records, beautifully packaged with alternate sleeve.

View Deal

The Rolling Stones - Honk (triple Vinyl) was £30.99, now £28.10

The new Stones collection on triple vinyl, Honk collects 36 essential Stones’ tracks – including eight Top 10 singles, Brown Sugar, Tumbling Dice, Angie, It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (But I Like It), Fool To Cry, Miss You, Emotional Rescue and Start Me Up.

Status Quo – Singles Collection (1990-1999) boxset: was £119.99, now £79.58

Featuring all the 7" singles from the decade, some on 7" vinyl for the first time, this Limited-Edition release offers sixteen 7" black heavyweight vinyl records housed in a rigid lift-off lid box, plus a booklet with quotes and chart history of each single along with a selection of rare foreign covers and memorabilia.

Van Halen – Deluxe vinyl boxset: was £62.80, now £54.39

With newly remastered versions of their 1978 eponymous debut and, randomly, their sixth studio album, 1984, along with a brand new live album Tokyo Dome Live In Concert, as a 6LP deluxe set.

Creedence Clearwater Revival – The Studio Albums Collection (Half-Speed Masters), vinyl boxset: was £180.04, now £152.44

The complete Creedence Clearwater Revival studio output; from 1968 to 1972 on 180-gram vinyl, mastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios, plus an 80-page book featuring new liner notes, historic photos and band ephemera. Albums included in the box are: Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys, Cosmo's Factory, Pendulum and Mardi Gras.

Band of Skulls - Baby Darling Doll Face Honey 10 Year Anniversary boxset: was £100 , now £80

Southampton’s Band Of Skulls, purveyors of chiselled blues epics and granite-guitar funk-outs, made quite an impact when they came out with Baby Darling Doll Face Honey in 2009. 10 years on, that debut album has been given the super deluxe treatment, with a 12"-sized padded casebound book with 60 pages, 12" milky-clear coloured vinyl, bonus 10" transparent red coloured vinyl of B-Sides and Bonus Tracks, plus 4CDs, including live shows, and a USB with nearly an hour of video content including promotional music videos, live videos, documentaries and making-of features. £20 off.

View Deal

Tiger Army - V splatter vinyl: was £15, now £3.99

The fifth album from the much loved US psychobillies on splatter vinyl at the ridiculous price of £3.99. Worth it for the artwork alone, V is an entertaining collection of goth'n'roll.View Deal

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday vinyl deals?

Deals will be everywhere during Cyber Monday, but our recommendation would be to keep your eagle eyes on Amazon , HMV , Walmart and EMP . These retailers offer a huge selection and, in our experience, they’re able to offer the biggest discounts.

If you want to head straight for the best Cyber Monday vinyl deals, our digital crate diggers will be working round the clock to find the coolest offers and posting them right here. Don’t want to miss out? Give this page a bookmark. While you’re at it, why not bookmark our Cyber Monday music deals hub too?

What Cyber Monday vinyl deals can I expect?

Based on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2018, and Amazon Prime Day earlier this year, you won’t be short of choice. Standard 180 gram records tend to have a few quid knocked off, but it’s the boxsets where you can expect to see significant discounts.

If you’re looking for that GN'R Locked N’ Loaded set, Cyber Monday could be the time to pull the trigger. On Amazon Prime Day earlier this year it was going for a song - £653, compared to the usual, eye-watering £933 - on Amazon. For Led Zeppelin fans, you could save a massive £38 on the Super Deluxe Edition of Coda. That’s 35% off! That's before you started exploring great deals on Led Zep II, IV and other classics.

Power tip: Amazon and EMP are great places to uncover great deals on deluxe editions and collector’s items, while HMV is the ideal place to find great discounts on classic and new albums.

How can I prepare for Cyber Monday?

It’s well worth having a scout around early. Offers will be everywhere and it can be a minefield trying to navigate them all, so do your research and make a list of the specific vinyl you’re after.

Our buyer’s guides can come in handy, so have a read before making your list. Then, when the big deals drop, you won’t need to waste your time researching.