Bernie Torme eyes Blackheart release

Bernie Torme has announced that he plans to release his latest album in October.

He’ll issue Blackheart at the start of the month – although no firm date has been given. It was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign which began earlier this year.

He says: “This album will have loads of guitar, some killer songs, and will again move from classic heavy rock into psychedelia and blues.”

In 2014, he launched a similar incentive for Flowers & Dirt which smashed its target in just 24 hours. 10% of cash raised will once again go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

The Irish icon has also announced a run of 10 dates across the UK to support Blackheart, kicking off at the Octagon, Keighley on October 22. Tickets can be purchased through Torme’s website.

Oct 22: Keighley The Octagon Oct 23: Troon South Beach Hotel Oct 24: Edinburgh Bannermans Oct 28: Frome Cheese & Grain Oct 30: Birmingham Institute Oct 31: London Borderline Nov 07: Oxford The Wheatsheaf Nov 11: Newcastle The Cluny Nov 12: Liverpool Arts Club Nov 14: Brighton The Prince Albert