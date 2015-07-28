Bernie Torme eyes Blackheart release

Bernie Torme has announced that he plans to release his latest album in October.
He’ll issue Blackheart at the start of the month – although no firm date has been given. It was made possible thanks to a successful PledgeMusic campaign which began earlier this year.
He says: “This album will have loads of guitar, some killer songs, and will again move from classic heavy rock into psychedelia and blues.”
In 2014, he launched a similar incentive for Flowers & Dirt which smashed its target in just 24 hours. 10% of cash raised will once again go to the Teenage Cancer Trust.
Further details will be revealed in due course.
The Irish icon has also announced a run of 10 dates across the UK to support Blackheart, kicking off at the Octagon, Keighley on October 22. Tickets can be purchased through Torme’s website.
UK tour dates
Oct 22: Keighley The Octagon Oct 23: Troon South Beach Hotel Oct 24: Edinburgh Bannermans Oct 28: Frome Cheese & Grain Oct 30: Birmingham Institute Oct 31: London Borderline Nov 07: Oxford The Wheatsheaf Nov 11: Newcastle The Cluny Nov 12: Liverpool Arts Club Nov 14: Brighton The Prince Albert