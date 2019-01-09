Behemoth unleash the fire in video for Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

Behemoth have released a video for their new single Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica.

It’s the latest material taken from Nergal and co’s latest album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which launched back in October via Nuclear Blast.

The promo shows the band playing the track in front of a cliff while surrounded by flames, while disturbing images are interspersed throughout.

Bassist Orion says: “Since we began the writing process, Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica was a stand-out contender to be featured as a single and music video.

“As the song evolved during rehearsal and recording, it gained this lively, furious vibe which you hear now – thus it includes live performance elements which we've not done in quite some time.”

Orion adds: “We are happy to work with Grupa 13 once again, and once again, they showed their super-professional approach at every step of the shooting and video production.

“Two separate locations, hours of preparation, but it was all worth it. In absentia dei, we evangelise! Enjoy!"

The video has been released to mark the start of Behemoth’s European tour, which will get under way in Frankfurt tomorrow night. After several shows across mainland Europe, the band will return to the UK and Ireland in February for a further six performances.

Behemoth Ecclesia Diabolica Evropa 2019 e.v. tour dates

Jan 10: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jan 11: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Jan 16: Milano Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 17: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Jan 18: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 19: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 21: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 22: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 23: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 24: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Jan 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Jan 26: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Jan 29: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Jan 30: Tampere Pakkahuone, Finland

Feb 01: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Feb 04: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Feb 06: Bristol Motion, UK

Feb 07: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 08: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 09: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 10: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Feb 11: Glasgow QM Union, UK