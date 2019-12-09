Behemoth to release Tour Edition of I Loved You At Your Darkest

Behemoth have revealed that they’ll release a new version of their 11th studio album I Loved You At Your Darkest early next year.

The Tour Edition will arrive on January 10 to coincide with the start of the band’s UK and European run with Slipknot.

Along with the original album, the new version will feature a four-track BBC Radio 1 session and the previously unreleased documentary Thou Darkest Art, which was recorded as the band unveiled their art exhibition in London last year.

To mark the announcement, Behemoth have released an in-studio performance of Wolves Ov Siberia which was captured at the BBC’s Maida Vale in October last year.

The Tour Edition will also feature new, alternate artwork by Nicola Samori, with the Maida Vale EP now available to pre-order via Amazon.

Behemoth: I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition

1. Solve

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = Dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagula

13. Wolves Ov Siberia (Radio 1 Live Session)

14. God =Dog (Radio 1 Live Session)

15. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica (Radio 1 Live Session)

16. Bartzabel (Radio 1 Live Session)