Behemoth to reissue their debut EP And The Forests Dream Eternally

Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski says he’s planning on reissuing the band’s back catalogue with “massive bonus content” starting with their 1995 debut EP And The Forests Dream Eternally.

He revealed the news on Instagram, saying he had stumbled upon various demos and other material – including a cassette by his old band Centaur.

Nergal says: “When I thought that all of those tapes were long gone buried by time and dust, I came across this hidden treasure. One of my garage band’s names was Centaur and we played black death metal!

“It must have been 1988 or 1989, I believe. All I remember from those sessions is that there was a song called Necromancer. Now I’m waiting for a friend of mine to bring the cassette player so I can check if the tape is legit. It should be!

“I don’t think it’s worth publishing but for my personal archives and the whole career profile it is pretty crucial.”

He adds: “For all the Behemoth fans out there, along with this tape I found several Behemoth demo masters, rehearsal cassettes and live recordings from late 1990.

“What I am working on now is reissues of the back catalogue with massive bonus content, both audio and aesthetics. Stay tuned – And The Forests Dream Eternally comes out first in May 2020.”

The EP featured the tracks Transylvanian Forest, Moonspell Rites, Sventevith (Storming Near The Baltic), Pure Evil And Hate and Forgotten Empire Of Dark Witchcraft.

Earlier this month, it was announced that a tour edition of Behemoth’s most recent studio album I Loved You At Your Darkest would be released on January 10 to coincide with the start of the band’s UK and European run with Slipknot.

Along with the original album, the new version will feature a four-track BBC Radio 1 session and the previously unreleased documentary Thou Darkest Art, which was recorded as the band unveiled their art exhibition in London last year.

Behemoth: I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition

1. Solve

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = Dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If Crucifixion Was Not Enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5:8

11. We Are The Next 1000 Years

12. Coagula

13. Wolves Ov Siberia (Radio 1 Live Session)

14. God =Dog (Radio 1 Live Session)

15. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica (Radio 1 Live Session)

16. Bartzabel (Radio 1 Live Session)