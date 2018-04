A restored version of the Beatles’ video for A Day In The Life has been released.

It marks the launch of an expanded version of compilation album 1, which will feature the band’s 27 No.1 hits along with promo films and previously unreleased footage.

Paul McCartney says: “These videos are spectacular reminders of the era we lived in – they also rock.”

It arrives on November 6 in a range of formats, and it’s available for pre-order now.