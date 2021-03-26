Beartooth announce new album Below with anthemic new single The Past Is Dead

Beartooth have released a new single, The Past Is Dead, taken from their upcoming new album Below.

The song finds the US band in full-on anthemic mode - something at odds with its darker lyrical themes.

"The Past Is Dead was one of the first songs written for the album," says frontman Caleb Shomo. "Various versions have been in the bank for about two years now and it really set the tone for the whole album’s writing process. The video is meant to depict the beginning of the journey to the deepest and darkest parts of my mind, which was the fuel used to make Below."

Below is released on June 25 via Red Bull Records. It’s the follow up to 2018’s Disease.

“It covers the dark side of dealing with mental strain during the last year,” says Caleb of the album. “I gave it all I had — musically and lyrically. Is it too dark? Possibly, but it was as honest as I could be about how I felt. I hope everyone is ready to strap in for a wild ride of headbanging and rocking.”

Beartooth: Below tracklisting

1. Below

2. Devastation

3. The Past Is Dead

4. Fed Up

5. Dominate

6. No Return

7. Phantom Pain

8. Skin

9. Hell Of It

10. I Won’t Give It Up

11. The Answer

12. The Last Riff