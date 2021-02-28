All the new metal albums coming in 2021

With so much new music on offer, it's hard to keep track of when albums are being released. But don't worry, we've created this handy schedule for you to keep track of all the big albums and killer underground records coming over the next year.

Here is every upcoming metal album release that we're aware of right now. We've got some pre-ordering to do...

Albums released March 05, 2021

Mork Katedralen | Pre-order

Spelljammer Abyssal Trip | Pre-order

Baest Necro Sapiens | Pre-order

Bonecarver Evil | Pre-order

Ungraven/Slomatics Spllt | Pre-order

Mason Hill Against The Wall | Pre-order

Nightfall At Night We Prey | Pre-order

Thirdface Do It With A Smile | Pre-order

The Hyena Kill A Disconnect | Pre-order

Wolf King The Path Of Wrath | Pre-order

Albums released March 12, 2021

Autarkh Form in Motion | Pre-order

Conan Live At Freak Valley | Pre-order

Demiser Through The Gate Eternal | Pre-order

Ego Kill Talent The Dance Between Extremes | Pre-order

The Crown Royal Destroyer | Pre-order

Enforced Kill Grid | Pre-order

Bound In Fear Eternal | Pre-order

Eyehategod A History Of Nomadic Behavior | Pre-order

Marianas Rest Fata Morgana | Pre-order

Pupil Slicer Mirrors | Pre-order

Rob Zombie The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy | Pre-order

Stepson Help Me, Help You | Pre-order

White Void Anti | Pre-order

Albums released March 19, 2021

Cosmic Reaper Cosmic Reaper | Pre-order

Depths Of Hatred Inheritance | Pre-order

Devin Townsend Devolution Series #1 | Pre-order

Enforcer Live By Fire II | Pre-order

Fuath II | Pre-order

Mono Beyond The Past... | Pre-order

Nine Treasures Awakening From Dukkha

Northmaan Northmaan | Pre-order

Papa Roach Greatest Hits Vol 2 | Pre-order

Saxon Inspirations | Pre-order

Trollfest Happy Heroes EP | Pre-order

Albums released March 26, 2021

68 Give One Take One | Pre-order

As Everything Unfolds Within Each Lies The Other | Pre-order

Breaths Lined In Silver | Pre-order

Celestial Sanctuary Soul Diminished | Pre-order

Cruelty There Is No God Where I Am | Pre-order

Cryptosis Bionic Swarm | Pre-order

Evanescence The Bitter Truth | Pre-order

Genghis Tron Dream Weapon | Pre-order

Greenleaf Echoes From A Mass | Pre-order

Immerse The Weight That Holds Me Here

Lamb Of God Live In Richmond, VA | Pre-order

Liquid Tension Experiment LTE 3 | Pre-order

Memoriam To The End | Pre-order

Perennial Isolation Portraits | Pre-order

Shrines Ghost Notes | Pre-order

Stonus Seánce | Pre-order

Sanguisugabogg Tortured Whole | Pre-order

Smith/Kotzen Smith/Kotzen | Pre-order

Tomahawk Tonic Immobility | Pre-order

Volbeat The Strength / The Sound / The Songs | Pre-order

Wheel Resident Human | Pre-order

Albums released March Apr 2, 2021

BRUIT ≤ The Machine Is Burning... | Pre-order

Blue Ox Holy Vore | Pre-order

Fuoco Fatuo Obsidian Katabasis | Pre-order

Wode Burn In Many Mirrors | Pre-order

Albums released March Apr 9, 2021

Årabrot Norwegian Gothic | Pre-order

August Burns Red Guardian Sessions | Pre-order

Blaze Bayley War Within Me | Pre-order

Devil Sold His Soul Loss | Pre-order

Horndal Lake Drinker | Pre-order

Mare Cognitum Solar Paroxysm | Pre-order

Primal Fear I Will Be Gone | Pre-order

Purgatory Lawless To Grave

The Lion's Daughter Skin Show | Pre-order

Throne Pestilent Dawn

Albums released March Apr 16 2021

The Armed Ultrapop | Pre-order

Bewitcher Cursed By Thy Kingdom | Pre-order

Cannibal Corpse Violence Unimagined | Pre-order

Crown The End Of All Things | Pre-order

Endseeker Mount Carcass | Pre-order

Spectral Wound A Diabolic Thirst | Pre-order

Superlynx Electric Temple | Pre-order

Suffocate For Fuck Sake Fyra | Pre-order

To The Grave Epilogue | Pre-order

While She Sleeps Sleeps Society | Pre-order

Albums released March Apr 23, 2021

Altarage Succumb | Pre-order

Bongzilla Weedsconsin | Pre-order

Bodom After Midnight Paint The Sky With Blood EP | Pre-order

Capra In Transmission | Pre-order

Big | Brave Vital | Pre-order

Benthos II

Greta Van Fleet The Battle At Garden's Gate | Pre-order

Paysage D'Hiver Geister | Pre-order

Skindred Roots Rock Riot (reissue) | Pre-order

Them Bloody Kids Radical Animals | Pre-order

Albums released Apr 30, 2021

Ageless Oblivion Suspended Between Earth And Sky | Pre-order

Domkraft Seeds | Pre-order

Evile Hell Unleashed | Pre-order

Gojira Fortitude | Pre-order

Tetrarch Unstable | Pre-order

Warish Next To Pay | Pre-order

Albums released May 14, 2021

Dordeduh Har | Pre-order

Caliban Zeitgeister

Myles Kennedy The Ides Of March | Pre-order

Albums released June 11, 2021

Mammoth WVH Mammoth WVH | Pre-order