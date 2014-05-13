Beartooth release new video for Beaten In Lips

Ahead of the band's debut album Disgusting dropping on 9 June, a video for new single Beaten In Lips has been released.

If you’re unaware of Beartooth, it’s the brainchild of former-Attack Attack! man Caleb Shomo and lives in in between Polar and A Day To Remember on the metal scale. Full of visceral, emotionally-charged lyrics from Shomo’s own life experiences it’s as cathartic as it is exciting. If you’re into the latest breed of post-hardcore madness then these guys are for you.

Disgusting is out 9 June on Red Bull Records, pre-order it here.

Disgusting Tracklisting: