Beartooth promise big things for upcoming North American tour: "We're putting on an arena show in clubs."

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo says fans who attend any of their upcoming shows in North America are in for something very special.

The Columbus, Ohio, group hit the road in January for a widespread trek across the US and Canada, with support from The Plot In You, Invent Animate and Sleep Theory.

And Shomo says they intend to bring all the fanfare of an arena show to the smaller venues they have lined up for the tour.

He tells New Jersey's 105.5 WDHA: "We're doing something that we've never done as a band for this tour, and we're really pushing it. We want to show the entire world with this record and with this touring cycle that we are ready to go to that level.

"And so we're gonna be putting on an arena show in clubs. That's basically what we're doing. It's gonna be something nobody has ever seen from us before. The amount of preparation, the amount of time, the amount of effort is beyond anything we've ever done."

Beartooth released their fifth album The Surface this year, and they're looking forward to taking it on the road.

Shomo adds: "I used to be afraid of it. I used to always kind of just be, like, 'Oh, whatever happens, happens. Who cares?' But honestly, now I'm at least gonna give it a shot.

"I have no idea if we're going to become one of those legendary bands, but I'm sure as hell gonna try, for our live show specifically. And all we can do is work, and we've been working and we are continuing to work and we'll see what happens.

"I know obviously New York is sold out, and most of this tour is sold out now, but if you have a way to get to that show, it's gonna absolutely be worth every penny."

The full list of dates can be seen below.

Beartooth 2024 North American Tour

Jan 12: The Andrew J Brady Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

Jan 13: The Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

Jan 14: Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, KY

Jan 16: Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI

Jan 17: Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY

Jan 19: History, Toronto, ON

Jan 20: Mtelus, Montreal, QC

Jan 21: House Of Blues, Boston, MA

Jan 23: Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, PA

Jan 24: Roxian Theatre, Mckees Rocks, PA

Jan 26: Palladium Times Square, New York, NY

Jan 27: Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

Jan 28: The NorVa, Norfolk, VA

Jan 30: Tabernacle, Atlanta, GA

Jan 31: The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC

Feb 02: Charleston Music Hall, Charleston, SC

Feb 03: House Of Blues, Lake Buena Vista, FL

Feb 4-10: Shiprocked Cruise 2024, Miami, FL

Feb 11: Jannus Live, St Petersburg, FL

Feb 13: Mars Music Hall, Huntsville, AL

Feb 14: House Of Blues, New Orleans, LA

Feb 15: White Oak Music Hall, Houston, TX

Feb 17: Boeing Center At Tech Port, San Antonio, TX

Feb 18: House Of Blues, Dallas, TX

Feb 20: The Van Buren, Phoenix, AZ

Feb 21: SOMA, San Diego, CA

Feb 22: The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA

Feb 24: Hard Rock Live Sacramento, Wheatland, CA

Feb 25: McMenamins Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

Feb 27: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

Feb 28: Knitting Factory Concert House, Spokane, WA

Mar 01: Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise, ID

Mar 02: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 03: Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO

Mar 05: Sanctuary Events Center, Fargo, ND

Mar 06: Myth Live, Maplewood, MN

Mar 08: Riviera Theatre, Chicago, IL

Mar 09: The Sylvee, Madison, WI

Mar 10: Pop's NightClub & Concert Venue, Sauget, IL

Mar 12: Egyptian Room At Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Mar 13: Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN

Mar 14: Clyde Theatre, Fort Wayne, IN