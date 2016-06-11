Beartooth keen to keep drummer Connor Denis

Beartooth hope they can hang on to touring drummer Connor Denis after he impressed at Download.

Former Being As An Ocean sticksman Denis was brought in as Beartooth’s touring drummer after Brandon Mullins stepped down following recording sessions for current album Aggressive.

Speaking to TeamRock at Download after the band played the Main Stage today (Saturday), frontman Caleb Shomo says: “That was the craziest 40 minutes of my entire life. He’s a psycho, he crushed it today. Things happen for a reason sometimes and we’re very happy with our situation right now.”

Guitarist Kamron Bradbury adds: “As long as he wants to be here for, we’ll be happy to keep him around. He rocks.”

Beartooth launched their second album earlier this month and previously streamed the tracks Hated, Loser and Fair Weather Friend. They also released a video for the record’s title track.

They’re on the road throughout the rest of June.

Jun 12: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 15: Aarau KiFF, Switzerland

Jun 16: Milan Italy, Legend Club

Jun 19: Trier Jugendzentrum Mergener HOF in Treves, Germany

Jun 20: Colmar le Grillen, France

Jun 21: Villeurbanne CCO, France

Jun 22: Wiesbaden Kulturzentrum Schlachtof, Germany