Eagles Of Death Metal drummer Julian Dorio reunited with Bataclan kit

Eagles Of Death Metal drummer Julian Dorio has been reunited with the kit he was playing during last year’s deadly Bataclan terror attacks in Paris.

Dorio says the drumkit has damage that is “too heavy to share,” although he has described a bullet hole in the kick drum.

Manufacturer C&C Drums restored the kit after it was sent to them by staff at the Paris Bataclan venue. EODM were on stage at the venue when extremist terrorists burst in and killed 89 people on November 13 last year.

C&C Drums had the kit blessed by a priest before returning it to Dorio.

Dorio says: “After five months the kit I was playing on November 13 in Paris has returned to me. There was a time when I never wanted to see it again but I just couldn’t let this instrument be thrown away.

“If salvageable, it should be used to bring people together, create new music and hopefully add some joy to the world.

“With cracked hoops, bent tension rods, and a bullet hole in the kick drum, the details of its condition, which are too heavy to share, were horrifying and gruesome.

“The amazing folks at C&C Drum Co. were brave enough to scrub and reassemble it and for that I’m so grateful. They even had a priest bless it with holy water before shipping it to Nashville. A heartfelt thanks to C&C, Dave Price, Sound Moves and everyone else involved.

“I’m very proud to be its custodian but these drums belong to the inspiring people of France and all of the victims who’ve had the courage to march on. With these drums we’ll turn bad into good and create something positive. Can’t wait to have them back on stage.”

EODM frontman Jesse Hughes previously said he hoped to return to the Bataclan in the future. In December, they guested with U2 in the French capital and in February they headlined a show at Paris’ Olympia Theatre.