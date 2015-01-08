Barren Earth ink third album deal

Finnish prog metal outfit Barren Earth have signed a deal with Century Media Records, they’ve announced.

The band have recorded their as-yet-untitled third studio album which will be released in the coming months. More details will be issued in due course.

The band say in a statement: “It’s the middle of a long, dark and cold winter here in Finland, however there’s no limit to our excitement as the future looks really bright. We have a new set of music about to be released, having worked our asses off to create not just another album but a piece of real substance and weight in a world of cheap thrills and quickly forgotten gimmicks.

“We really poured our hearts and souls on this one and it’s by far our best work yet.”

They add: “For this most important release in our career, it was obvious we should only be partnering with the best possible label – nothing less than the mighty Century Media. We truly feel we could not be in better hands. This is where we want to be, the stars are aligned and all the ducks are in a row – 2015 is going to be the biggest year ever for Barren Earth.”

The band’s last release was 2012’s The Devil’s Resolve, which followed debut studio outing Curse Of The Red River which launched in 2010.