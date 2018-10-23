Barock Project play two Trading Boundaries shows this weekend

Italian prog rockers Barock Project will play two shows at Trading Boundaries this week. They will be the band's only UK shows this year.

Barock Project was formed in the early 2000s by Luca Zabbini, whose passion for keyboardist Keith Emerson of ELP fuelled his desire to compose and play a full range of styles, from classical to rock and jazz, with the singular intention to ‘revamp the 70s progressive rock love’ with classical Baroque-style structure with hints of jazz and pop harmonies.

"Following their success in Japan and appearance at ROSfest in the USA earlier this year, Trading Boundaries is delighted to be bringing the band to a UK audience with these exclusive concerts," the venue told Prog.

The band will play on Friday October 26 and Saturday October 27. Tickets for both nights start at £18, with dining and concert available at £48, and are available from the venue website.