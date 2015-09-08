Barock Project cancel UK shows

Barock Project have been forced to pull out of their planned UK shows later this week after mainman Luca Zabbini suffered a punctured lung.

He’s currently in hospital, meaning the Italian symphonic band can’t appear as planned with Franck Carducci in London, Southampton, Maltby and Leamington Spa, in a road trip sponsored by Prog.

Ghost Community, who were to support on all shows but London, will fill the empty set in the capital, playing before Mexican outfit Cast. Mary Reynaud will deliver acoustic sets at the other three events.

Barock Project say: “Luca is currently undergoing tests and medication that will make it impossible for him to fly to the UK.

“We apologise and wish our tour mates Franck Carducci, Ghost Community and Cast the best of luck. We’re really looking forward to playing in the UK soon!”

Some tickets remain on sale for the four shows:

Sep 10: Southampton Talking Heads

Sep 11: London Boston Music Rooms

Sep 12: Maltby Wesley Centre

Sep 13: Leamington Spa Zephyr Lounge