"Barmy night in Bracknell" promised as Spriggan Mist joined by EBB, Haze and Kindred Spirit for Four Play Progfest III

By
( )
published

Bracknell prog all dayer Four Play Progfest III returns for the frst time since 2017, taking place on November 9

Spriggan Mist
(Image credit: Press)

Four Play Prog Fest, the Bracknell-based prog all dayer masterminded by folk prog quintet Spirggan Mist, returns for its third incarnation this year on November 9 at The Couch venue in Bracknell. It's the first time the event has taken place since 2017.

This year Bracknell-based Spriggan Mist are joined by EBB (who appeared at last weekend's Soundle Festival alongside the Mist), Sheffield prog rockers Haze and Kindred Spirit Band.

"This latest one I think is the most ambitious with the amazing EBB like us very much new kids on the block coming down from Scotland and Haze who were there in the days of the Marquee Club and the Nuevo Prog era joining us and The Kindred Spirit," explains Spriggan bassist and vocalist Baz Cilia.

"Kindred Spirit have had a revamp of late and I have to say the inclusion of prog stalwart bass player Keith Buckman and Stevie Mitchell on sax and flute have really made them such a tight unit and an enjoyable band to watch. Elaine Samuels is having a great time performing with them.

"It's going to be one of those barmy nights in Bracknell. There will be more swords, kicks and zills than you can shake a belly at that's for sure!"

Tickets for Four Play Prog Fest cost just £20.35.

Get tickets.

Spriggan Mist

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.