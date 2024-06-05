"Barmy night in Bracknell" promised as Spriggan Mist joined by EBB, Haze and Kindred Spirit for Four Play Progfest III

Four Play Prog Fest, the Bracknell-based prog all dayer masterminded by folk prog quintet Spirggan Mist, returns for its third incarnation this year on November 9 at The Couch venue in Bracknell. It's the first time the event has taken place since 2017.

This year Bracknell-based Spriggan Mist are joined by EBB (who appeared at last weekend's Soundle Festival alongside the Mist), Sheffield prog rockers Haze and Kindred Spirit Band.

"This latest one I think is the most ambitious with the amazing EBB like us very much new kids on the block coming down from Scotland and Haze who were there in the days of the Marquee Club and the Nuevo Prog era joining us and The Kindred Spirit," explains Spriggan bassist and vocalist Baz Cilia.

"Kindred Spirit have had a revamp of late and I have to say the inclusion of prog stalwart bass player Keith Buckman and Stevie Mitchell on sax and flute have really made them such a tight unit and an enjoyable band to watch. Elaine Samuels is having a great time performing with them.

"It's going to be one of those barmy nights in Bracknell. There will be more swords, kicks and zills than you can shake a belly at that's for sure!"

Tickets for Four Play Prog Fest cost just £20.35.

Get tickets.

