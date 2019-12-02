Bargain alert: there's up to $300 off MacBooks right now

You'd be forgiven for thinking that, surely, the best deals this cyber weekend must have been done and dusted already – but not so fast, sport. We're nowhere near done yet, as Cyber Monday is still to come.

To mark Cyber Monday, Best Buy are offering up to $300 off their range of MacBooks. Now, MacBooks are good, but they're expensive and seldom discounted. Which makes this sale something of an event in itself.

On offer are a selection of MacBook Airsand MacBook Pros, with a range of specs covering pretty much everything. The MacBooks also come with a year of free Apple TV+, free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers, and a six month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security.

We've picked out the biggest bargains below, but you can peruse the whole range on the Best Buy site.

MacBook Pro - 13" Display: $1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy

Our colleagues at TechRadar rate this model, saying: "The MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019) is a minor update to last year’s model, with slightly tweaked internals. The design remains the same, which is good news if you’re a fan of previous MacBook Pros."View Deal

MacBook Pro - 13" Display: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy

This MacBook Pro upgrade is the latest model, and has a new eighth-generation quad-core Intel processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. and the latest Apple-designed keyboard, which should please the many who weren't keen on the previous design.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web

Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day

Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%

AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now

Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas

Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items

Carphone Warhouse - Cyber Monday phone deals

Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.

Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on

DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits

Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers now online

EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85

Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas

Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable

Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones

Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more

I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech

John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers

Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more

Marshall - Cyber Monday now online

Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals

Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items

Nixon - home of the Metallica watch

PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters

Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday

Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug

Townsend Music - up to 75% off vinyl and CDs

Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more