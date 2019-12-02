Bargain alert: there's up to $300 off MacBooks right now

You'd be forgiven for thinking that, surely, the best deals this cyber weekend must have been done and dusted already – but not so fast, sport. We're nowhere near done yet, as Cyber Monday is still to come.
To mark Cyber Monday, Best Buy are offering up to $300 off their range of MacBooks. Now, MacBooks are good, but they're expensive and seldom discounted. Which makes this sale something of an event in itself.
On offer are a selection of MacBook Airsand MacBook Pros, with a range of specs covering pretty much everything. The MacBooks also come with a year of free Apple TV+, free Apple Music for four months for new subscribers, and a six month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security.
We've picked out the biggest bargains below, but you can peruse the whole range on the Best Buy site.
MacBook Pro - 13" Display:
$1,499.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy
Our colleagues at TechRadar rate this model, saying: "The MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2019) is a minor update to last year’s model, with slightly tweaked internals. The design remains the same, which is good news if you’re a fan of previous MacBook Pros."View Deal
MacBook Air 13.3": $1,099.99 $899.99 at Best Buy
Our colleagues at TechRadar rate this machine's Lovely design, great screen, fantastic battery life and new lower price.View Deal
MacBook Pro - 13" Display: $1,999.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy
This MacBook Pro upgrade is the latest model, and has a new eighth-generation quad-core Intel processor with Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz. and the latest Apple-designed keyboard, which should please the many who weren't keen on the previous design.View Deal
Cyber Monday deals from around the web
Amazon.co.uk - new Cyber Monday deals every day
Adidas.co.uk - save up to 50%
AO.com - Cyber Monday deals on appliances are live now
Argos.co.uk - top savings on toys, TV and more for Christmas
Boots.com - save up to half price on selected items
Carphone Warhouse - Cyber Monday phone deals
Converse - save 20% off Chuck 70s.
Currys.co.uk - Black Tag sale is now on
DNA Fit - up to 40% off DNA test kits
Dr Martens – Cyber Monday offers now online
EMP - for merch and rock'n'roll clothing. Save £20 on orders over £85
Etsy – original and collectible gift ideas
Firebox - crazy gift ideas and the world's smallest turntable
Google Store - a boatload of deals - including £70 off Pixel phones
Halfords - 20% off dash Cams, electric scooters and way more
I Want One Of Those.com - daft gifts and cool tech
John Lewis - Get great warranties with John Lewis' Cyber Monday offers
Lovehoney.co.uk - up to 50% off sex toys and more
Marshall - Cyber Monday now online
Mobiles.co.uk – cheapest mobile phone deals
Nike.co.uk - up to 30% off full price items
Nixon - home of the Metallica watch
PureScooters.co.uk - up to £500 off electric scooters
Simba Sleep save up to 40% on mattresses for Cyber Monday
Superdrug - top Cyber Monday deals at Superdrug
Townsend Music - up to 75% off vinyl and CDs
Very.co.uk - big savings on tech and more