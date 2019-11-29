Bargain alert: There's $150 off Beats Studio³ headphones right now

Black Friday is well and truly upon us and with it, a swell of deals on pretty much everything you could ever dream of.
Never one to be too far behind the curve, Dr Dre has caught up with all the other retailers rampantly slashing prices on their wares, and is now offering his Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones on Best Buy for $199.99 – that's a massive $150 saving on their $349.99 retail price.
Our sister site TechRadar were impressed with these cans when they reviewed them, mentioning that: "Beats W1 chip means that the functionality of its headphones continue to impress. Battery life is good, connecting them to your phone is simple and straightforward, and build-quality is solid. Even their noise-cancellation is decent, if not class-leading."
Check out the deal below. Want to know more about Black Friday Beats deals? We've got the skinny on everything you need to know, including the latest savings on Powerbeats Pro, Solo3 and Powerbeats3 wireless headphones.
Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio³:
$349.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
These have been Beats' flagship over-ear headphones since their release in 2017, and for good reason – solid, stylish design, good battery life and great sound, currently at a mega bargain.View Deal
