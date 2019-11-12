Bargain alert: get 46% off Love's Forever Changes 50th Anniversary Edition box set

Rhino's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Love's west coast classic Forever Changes was released last summer. Packaged in a 12" x 12" illustrated hardbound book, the 4CD/DVD/LP set featured a remastered version of the album by original co-producer and engineer Bruce Botnick, as well as the first-ever release of the mono version on CD.

Also included are alternate mixes of the album, a selection of rare and unreleased singles and studio outtakes, and a DVD featuring a 24/96 stereo mix of the original album plus the original promotional video for Your Mind And We Belong Together.

You know all this already, of course. So why are we telling you? Because Amazon UK are currently selling the set for £22.99. That's a hefty drop from the £55.99 it was selling for a year ago, so grab it while you can.

Order Love's Forever Changes 50th Anniversary box set

Love were in some disarray by the summer of ’67, hobbled by internal squabbles, lack of commercial success and drug addiction. Then there was the mercurial logic of leader Arthur Lee, who preferred Bela Lugosi’s old mansion in the Hollywood hills to the prospect of playing live. Lee pored his conflicted relationship with West Coast flower-power into Forever Changes, a baroque masterwork that managed to be as warm and rapturous as it was acidic and demented, full of brassy flourishes and semi-symphonic folk.View Deal

Love: Forever Changes 50th Anniversary Edition tracklist

Disc 1

1 Alone Again Or (Remastered)

2 A House Is Not A Motel (Remastered)

3 Andmoreagain (Remastered)

4 The Daily Planet (Remastered)

5 Old Man (Remastered)

6 The Red Telephone (Remastered)

7 Maybe The People Would Be The Times Or Between Clark And Hilldale (Remastered)

8 Live And Let Live (Remastered)

9 The Good Humor Man He Sees Everything Like This (Remastered)

10 Bummer In The Summer (Remastered)

11 You Set The Scene (Remastered)

