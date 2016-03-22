Banshee in Say My Name video

Scottish rockers Banshee are premiering the video for their track Say My Name with TeamRock.

It’s the title track from the group’s upcoming debut EP, released on March 25 (Friday). Formerly known as Life On Standby, the four-piece changed their name at the start of 2016.

Banshee say: “Our sound on this EP is more electronically based, leaning towards the synth sounds of Pvris or Bring Me The Horizon with the riffs of Biffy Clyro accompanied by raw female vocals. We would like to think this EP is something that you can move around to.

“We are absolutely delighted to be releasing our new EP with the title track Say My Name as our first single. The EP has been fully written by ourselves and produced by Bruce Rintoul and Romesh Dodangoda with our artwork designed by Daniel Holub.

“The video for Say My Name was also filmed by Andy Mills and we must give credit to these guys as they have been amazing. We are thoroughly looking forward to everyone hearing this and we hope you all enjoy it.”

Hailing from Greenock in the West Of Scotland, Banshee are fronted by Erin Donnachie, with Gavin Williams on guitar and synth, Liam Walker on bass and Gianluca Demelas behind the kit.

Banshee are set to appear at Brew At The Bog Festival in Inverness on the weekend of June 3 and 4 and at Biggar’s Wildfire Festival on June 24.

Banshee Say My Name tracklist