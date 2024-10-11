Bangra prog anyone? Earthside share brand new video for Tyranny

US progressive rockers Earthside introduce Bangra prog with their brand new video for Tyranny, which features a special Bangra vocal playthrough by Pritam Adhikary of the Indian Metal band Aarlon, and who sings the track on the band's acclaimed 2023 Let The Truth Speak album.

"Pritam has a charisma about him that is immediately apparent in any of his musical projects or the simple act of communicating with him," the band say of the new video. "Earthside was taken aback by the effortless way the West Bengal native could transition within phrases between overtone heavy sing-screams and impassioned singing. To say Pritam is a ‘heart on his sleeve’ vocalist or person is an understatement. He pours himself 100 percent into anything he works on and it’s impossible to miss that across the massive arrival moments in Tyranny.

"A goal for the band on this album was both to use their platform to share voices they felt needed to be heard while also creating an overarching world stage to the work that would help to tell the global story they sought to convey. Pritam’s fervor to compose his own parts in the pivotal ending movement of the song in his own language gave the track this kind of authentic character on the highest of levels."

The normally instrumental Earthside used various vocalists on Let The Truth Speak, many from other musical genres to add a unique twist to their cinematic prog sound The timing of the release is connected to the festival Durga Puja. Also known as Durgotsava or Shaaradotsava, the annual festival reveres and pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga, and is also celebrated because of Durga's victory over Mahishasura. The festival is staged October 9-13.

Earthside have just completed a run of live dates in the US with Soen and Leprous.

Earthside â€“Â Tyranny (Bangla Vocal Playthrough by Pritam Adhikary) - YouTube Watch On