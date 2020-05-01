Band facemasks go on sale to raise money for musician's charities

Universal Music have launched a range of facemasks to raise money for musician's charities.

The masks, which include those baring the logos of Black Sabbath, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Pantera and Slipknot, are on sale to raise money for Help Musicians UK, an independent charity for professional musicians of all genres, from starting out through to retirement.

Shoppers in North America have a different choice of masks – options include Aerosmith, Willie Nelson, Sex Pistols and Volbeat – and money raised will go to MusiCares, who provides a safety net for musicians in times of need.

The masks can be ordered now from WeGotYouCoveredNow, although the website is keen to clarify that while such masks may help slow down the spread of COVID-19, they are not a replacement for surgical masks or N-95 respirators.

"Please understand that cloth face coverings are for personal use," they say. "They are neither medical devices nor personal protective equipment (“PPE”). For the avoidance of doubt, the use of cloth face coverings does not protect you against COVID-19, and is not intended to replace recommended measures to stop the community spread of COVID-19, such as social distancing, washing your hands and refraining from touching your face."

16 ways to support the musicians, record stores, venues and music shops you love.