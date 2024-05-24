“Look forward to welcoming you into the coven.” Eurovision legend Bambie Thug announces UK and European headline shows for Crown The Witch tour

In the wake of their recent spellbinding performance at the Eurovision Song Contest, Bambie Thug has unveiled plans for their Crown The Witch headline tour of the UK and Europe.



Kicking off in Brighton on August 30, the Crown The Witch tour will see Bambie perform 28 headline dates across Europe, climaxing with a homecoming show at Cork City Hall on November 7.

“So excited to bring Ouija Pop to so many countries on my first ever headline run with Crown The Witch Tour,” Bambie Thug says. “Expect magic, music and more. Look forward to welcoming you into the coven x”



Tickets go on-sale on Tuesday, May 28, at 10am (local time).

Aug 30: Brighton Chalk, UK

Sep 02: Glasgow King Tuts, UK

Sep 03: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Sep 05: London Heaven, UK

Sep 06: Amsterdam Melkweg OZ, Holland

Sep 07: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Sep 09: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Sep 11: Madrid Nazea Club, Spain

Sep 12: Barcelona Boveda, Spain

Sep 14: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Sep 15: Milan Santeria Toscana 31, Italy

Sep 18: Vienna Grelle Forelle, Austria

Sep 19: Budpaest Akvárium, Hungary

Sep 21: Berlin Schwuz, Germany

Sep 22: Prague Futurum Music Bar, Czech Republic

Sep 23: Poznan TAMA, Poland

Sep 24: Warsaw Niebo, Poland

Sep 26: Palladium Riga - Riga, Latvia

Sep 27: Paavli Kultuurivabrik - Tallinn, Estonia

Sep 28: Helsinki Korjaamo, Finland

Sep 30: Stockholm Slaktkyrkan, Sweden

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 02: Copenhagen VEGA, Denmark

Oct 05: Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich, Germany

Oct 28: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Oct 31: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Nov 02: Galway Roisin Dubh, Ireland

Nov 07: Cork City Hall, Ireland

Bambie Thug’s placed sixth place in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Sweden with their entry, Doomsday Blue, receiving a total of 278 points, Ireland’s highest scoring entry ever and the nation's best result in 24 years.