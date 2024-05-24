“Look forward to welcoming you into the coven.” Eurovision legend Bambie Thug announces UK and European headline shows for Crown The Witch tour

In the wake of their recent spellbinding performance at the Eurovision Song Contest, Bambie Thug has unveiled plans for their Crown The Witch headline tour of the UK and Europe.
Kicking off in Brighton on August 30, the Crown The Witch tour will see Bambie perform 28 headline dates across Europe, climaxing with a homecoming show at Cork City Hall on November 7.
“So excited to bring Ouija Pop to so many countries on my first ever headline run with Crown The Witch Tour,” Bambie Thug says. “Expect magic, music and more. Look forward to welcoming you into the coven x”
Tickets go on-sale on Tuesday, May 28, at 10am (local time).
Crown The Witch 2024 tour dates
Aug 30: Brighton Chalk, UK
Sep 02: Glasgow King Tuts, UK
Sep 03: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Sep 05: London Heaven, UK
Sep 06: Amsterdam Melkweg OZ, Holland
Sep 07: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Sep 09: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Sep 11: Madrid Nazea Club, Spain
Sep 12: Barcelona Boveda, Spain
Sep 14: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Sep 15: Milan Santeria Toscana 31, Italy
Sep 18: Vienna Grelle Forelle, Austria
Sep 19: Budpaest Akvárium, Hungary
Sep 21: Berlin Schwuz, Germany
Sep 22: Prague Futurum Music Bar, Czech Republic
Sep 23: Poznan TAMA, Poland
Sep 24: Warsaw Niebo, Poland
Sep 26: Palladium Riga - Riga, Latvia
Sep 27: Paavli Kultuurivabrik - Tallinn, Estonia
Sep 28: Helsinki Korjaamo, Finland
Sep 30: Stockholm Slaktkyrkan, Sweden
Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway
Oct 02: Copenhagen VEGA, Denmark
Oct 05: Hamburg Uebel & Gefährlich, Germany
Oct 28: Belfast Limelight 2, UK
Oct 31: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Nov 02: Galway Roisin Dubh, Ireland
Nov 07: Cork City Hall, Ireland
Bambie Thug’s placed sixth place in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in Sweden with their entry, Doomsday Blue, receiving a total of 278 points, Ireland’s highest scoring entry ever and the nation's best result in 24 years.