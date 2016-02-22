Bad Sign issue Rebuild video

Bad Sign have launched a video to accompany their single Rebuild.

It’s Joe Appleford, Johnathan Harris and Kevin Miller’s first release via a deal with Basick Records, and comes ahead of a free show at London’s Old Blue Last on April 4.

Rebuild is described as featuring “soaring melodies and a healthy serving of neck-breaking, pit-churning riffs – just a taste of what’s to come.”

The trio say: ““We have a strong belief in bringing back honest music, meaningful lyrics and a relentless work ethic.”

The release follows debut EP Destroy, released in 2014.